More rain and snow likely Thursday morning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 PM Thursday for Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the northern San Juan Mountains, and the Sawatch Mountains. Another round of heavy snow Wednesday night and Thursday will add to snow that fell Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Heavy snow can make travel increasingly difficult. An additional 4-9 inches of snow is expected to fall within the advisory area on top of what has already fallen.

Timing The Rain & Snow

The heaviest snow will fall in the mountains, but snow can fall in the valleys on the Western Slope, too. Occasional rain and high-elevation snow is possible Wednesday evening. Snow will increase after midnight. Most of our snow will end by about 6 AM, but lingering spots of snow are possible through the Thursday morning drive. Even if snow has ended, any snow on the roads can mean a slow-go for the morning drive to work and school.

Forecast Snow Amounts

Snowfall amounts will generally be less than a quarter inch from Grand Junction down Highway 50 to Delta. More of this will melt than accumulate, but some minor accumulation is possible on cold grassy surfaces and the cold tops of vehicles. In Montrose, 1-3 inches of snow may fall, but again, more snow will melt than accumulate. Locally, up to a foot of snow can fall in the mountains, but most areas in the mountains nearby will get another 4-9 inches of snow through Thursday.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mainly cloudy. Occasional light rain is possible after about 7 PM. We’ll cool from lower 50s around 6 PM to upper 40s by 8 PM. Rain and snow are likely overnight. It will end by the morning drive, but slushy roads can mean a slow drive to work and school in spots. Low temperatures by morning will be near 31 degrees around Grand Junction, 30 degrees around Montrose, 30 degrees around Delta, and 27 degrees around Cortez. Linger snow on Thursday morning will end by noon. Thursday afternoon will brighten as the clouds break and the sun increases. High temperatures will be near 47 degrees around Grand Junction, 42 degrees around Montrose, 45 degrees around Delta, and 46 degrees around Cortez.

Sneak Peek Ahead

Weather for this weekend and Halloween will be dry with cool afternoons and chilly mornings. Our next round of rain and snow looks to be on track to around around next Wednesday.

