New weekly reporting for monkeypox data

Monekypox data will be available for anyone to view and will be updated every Wednesday.
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:47 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will report all monkeypox data on a weekly basis.

The new reporting schedule will include information relating to case counts, vaccine administration, and available demographic information of cases and vaccine recipients. All data will now update at 4 p.m. every Wednesday.

“Thanks to the work of Coloradans, health care providers, and local public health and community partners across the state, monkeypox case numbers declined to a point where it makes sense to move to weekly reporting,” said Scott Bookman, director, Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response. “With smaller daily case counts, weekly updates will help us better capture and display meaningful trends in the data while we continue to reach higher-risk Coloradans with information about monkeypox and opportunities for free and convenient vaccination.”

Coloradans can learn more about monkeypox on the CDPHE website, including information on how to access testing and vaccines.

