Sheriff: Deputies kill 2 inside stolen car after shots fired

Police Lights
Police Lights(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:49 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LONE TREE, Colo. (AP) — Deputies shot and killed two people inside a stolen vehicle in suburban Denver after the suspects opened fire, authorities said Wednesday.

The shooting happened after deputies patrolling a light-rail station parking lot approached a vehicle that had no license plate and the locks punched out, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said. When deputies approached it, the suspects shot at them and six deputies returned fire, killing the two people inside, the sheriff’s office said. One deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, it said.

