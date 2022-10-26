Stay in Your Lane campaign, drive without distractions

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:29 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol launched a “Stay in Your Lane” campaign in June to educate Colorado drivers about the dangers that can occur when drivers fail to stay in their lane.

Troopers hope to remind drivers that when they don’t make driving their number one priority while behind the wheel, crashes can occur that result in injuries and death.

The campaign follows 2021 statistics, where Colorado State troopers noticed an uptick of crashes resulting in injuries or fatalities, caused by drivers who left their lane, either crossing over the center line or over the side of the road.

Lane violations caused 30.7% of injury crashes. In 2021, investigators saw a 74% increase in fatal crashes caused by lane violations.

The Stay in Your Lane campaign asks drivers to evaluate their driving to ensure the safety of themselves as well as other drivers.

One contributing factor is cell phone usage while driving. Cell phones have become a major part of daily life, creating a habitual response to check notifications and phone calls. If not properly stowed away in a glove box, center console, or bag, cell phones can easily distract us from focusing on what’s most important: the road.

