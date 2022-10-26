Two women in Craig arrested in drug investigation

CRAIG, Colo. (KKCO) - An investigation conducted by the All Crimes Enforcement Team resulted in the arrest of 58-year-old Paula Hall and 55-year-old Kristy Nielson, both of Craig, Colorado.

During a traffic stop on October, 24, 2022, Moffat County K9 Odin alerted authorities of the presence of narcotics in the car.

Officers recovered over 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 10 grams of cocaine, and approximately 580 pills containing fentanyl from inside the vehicle.

Over 107,600 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021, according to the CDC. Synthetic opioids, like fentanyl, were related to 66% of those deaths. Drug poisonings are the leading killer of Americans between the age of 18 and 45.

Hall and Nielson are currently held at the Moffat County Jail on felony charges relating to drug distribution.

