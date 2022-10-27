2-year-old found alone in motel dies 5 days later, police say

Danielle Tulloss, age 21 of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, age 24 of Ashland, face...
Danielle Tulloss, age 21 of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, age 24 of Ashland, face charges of child neglect and abuse.(Ashland Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:36 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – A toddler died five days after being found alone in a motel in Virginia, police said in a news release Thursday.

Danielle Tulloss, age 21 of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, age 24 of Ashland, now face charges of child neglect and abuse.

According to the Ashland Police Department, officers were called to a motel Oct. 15 for a medical emergency involving a 2-year-old.

“Upon arrival, the child was discovered alone in the motel room in medical distress,” the Ashland Police Department said in a news release. “APD officers began life-saving measures until Hanover Fire/EMS personnel arrived on the scene.”

The toddler was taken to the hospital and died Oct. 20.

No other details were released in this case.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House...
No, she didnt shoot the dog.
Officials in Hawaii say two visitors from California died in a drowning near Maui on Thursday.
Man, woman drown off Maui coast while visiting Hawaii: ‘The waves were so big’
Lloyd Clifford Love, 35, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Man killed employer over incorrect middle initial on his paycheck, report says
Emergency crews inspect the area of the crash.
Train hits and kills bicyclist in Grand Junction
Police are investigating after a car was discovered buried in the backyard of a California...
Car found buried in backyard of home

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down
Bryce David Olsen, 36, was booked on one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor and one...
Pediatrician accused of trying to meet up with 15-year-old for sex at mall, police say
FILE PHOTO - A 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl who was missing and the subject of an Amber Alert...
Amber Alert canceled; Pennsylvania 6-year-old found safe
This image provided by the Random House Group shows the cover of “Spare,” Prince Harry's memoir.
Prince Harry’s memoir, titled ‘Spare,’ to come out Jan. 10
Mesa County Public Health: Flu Season
Mesa County Public Health: Flu Season is Here