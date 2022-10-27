Diver finds more human remains at Lake Mead amid receding water levels

Officials with the National Park Service said more human remains have been discovered at the Lake Mead National Recreational Area. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:38 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The National Park Service said more human remains have been discovered at Lake Mead.

KVVU reports a diver found what appeared to be a human bone in the lake near Callville Bay on Oct. 18.

Officials with the park service said they searched the area the following day and confirmed the finding of human remains.

The Clark County coroner’s office said the team is working on identifying the remains, which marks at least the sixth such discovery so far this year.

Lake Mead is the largest reservoir in the country, stretching between Nevada and Arizona. But water levels have dropped throughout the year due to the ongoing drought conditions in the region.

As the water levels have receded, several items have since been found, including bones and sunken boats.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House...
No, she didnt shoot the dog.
Officials in Hawaii say two visitors from California died in a drowning near Maui on Thursday.
Man, woman drown off Maui coast while visiting Hawaii: ‘The waves were so big’
Lloyd Clifford Love, 35, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Man killed employer over incorrect middle initial on his paycheck, report says
Emergency crews inspect the area of the crash.
Train hits and kills bicyclist in Grand Junction
Police are investigating after a car was discovered buried in the backyard of a California...
Car found buried in backyard of home

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard...
Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down
FILE - Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone testifies during a congressional...
Man who dragged officer into mob in Capitol attack gets over 7 years in prison
FILE - A woman votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the...
Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges have already begun
The mayoral race in Lafayette County is turning out to be quite an unusual one.
‘Vote for the dead man’: Bizarre situation leaves town questioning who will become mayor