Mesa County Public Health: Flu Season is Here
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:47 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As we get into the colder months flu season is just beginning.
Mesa County Public Health is hosting a drive up vaccine clinic for the public to better help those be protected from the flu this season.
Mesa County Public Health also suggests getting the updated Covid-19 booster shot specifically targeted towards fighting the bivalent variant.
