COVID-19 outbreak at local shelter

HomewardBound of the Grand Valley
By Cristian Sida
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:49 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re following up after a viewer tipped us to a COVID-19 break at a HomewardBound of the Grand Valley on North Avenue in Grand Junction.

The director of HomewardBound told KKCO on the phone that the outbreak was under control. Those at the facility who’ve tested positive for COVID are in quarantine in designated areas.

“So our disease surveillance team is working with the shelter to help with isolation and quarantine protocols,” said Sarah Gray, communication specialist with Mesa County Public Health. “We have supplied them with testing kits, masks, and other tools. so we’re handling the situation very similarly, as we would any other outbreak.”

The news comes as temperatures dip, and some have nowhere to go.

