Jackson shines, Ravens beat Brady, struggling Bucs 27-22

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw for 238 yards and two second-half touchdowns to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a come-from-behind 27-22 victory over Tom Brady and the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs lost for the fifth time in six games following a 2-0 start, and the 45-yard-old Brady finds finds himself riding a three-game losing streak for the first time since 2002 — his first season as a full-time starter with the New England Patriots. Jackson beat the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback for the second time in as many career meetings, directing TD drives of 77, 80 and 85 yards after Baltimore sputtered early and trailed 10-3 at halftime.

