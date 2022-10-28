PHOTOS: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blazes trail across the sky

SpaceX launched 53 Starlink broadband satellites and a Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenburg...
SpaceX launched 53 Starlink broadband satellites and a Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenburg Space Force Base in California shortly after 6 p.m.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:38 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – Many people near the West Coast were treated to a light show Thursday night as SpaceX launched one of its Falcon 9 rockets.

SpaceX launched 53 Starlink broadband satellites and a Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenburg Space Force Base in California shortly after 6 p.m.

This was the eighth liftoff and landing for this particular booster, according to a SpaceX mission description.

The Falcon’s first stage was expected to return to Earth shortly after the launch, while the upper stage is expected to continue towards orbit and deploy the Starlinks.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House...
No, she didnt shoot the dog.
Officials in Hawaii say two visitors from California died in a drowning near Maui on Thursday.
Man, woman drown off Maui coast while visiting Hawaii: ‘The waves were so big’
Lloyd Clifford Love, 35, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Man killed employer over incorrect middle initial on his paycheck, report says
Police are investigating after a car was discovered buried in the backyard of a California...
Car found buried in backyard of home
The owner of the dogs, 86-year-old Marilyn Pauley, has been a registered kennel owner and dog...
Son of woman killed in fire along with 31 dogs disputes hoarding allegations

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen plan to file for...
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen announce divorce after 13 years
FILE - Salman Rushdie attends the 68th National Book Awards Ceremony and Benefit Dinner on Nov....
US sanctions Iranian group that put bounty on Rushdie’s life
FILE - Paul Pelosi, right, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, follows...
Suspect accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband specifically targeted their home, sources say
Former President Barack Obama is working to boost Democrats ahead of the midterm elections.
Obama hits the campaign trail ahead of midterms
The billionaire has taken over the social media network.
Musk is in control of Twitter; questions remain on what he’ll do with it