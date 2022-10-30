Colorado Mesa University parade

CMU Homecoming
CMU Homecoming((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:16 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Mesa University Homecoming is the time of the year when students, alumni, families, and the community come together to display their school spirit with a parade and football game.

Music and floats filled the streets of Downtown Grand Junction to celebrate the unity of the alumni and students before the big game.

Over 50 student floats community and a whole lot of school spirit. The floats took over Main Street. That showcased sports teams, clubs, organizations, and much more.

“So we came out here to represent our proud veterans,” said Nicholas Williams with the Student Veterans Association.

Williams says the group represents over 400 veterans on campus. “We try to do a couple of socials every month. We just get together with all the veterans and do different projects.”

Another CMU student, Vicente Trevino, with the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, says the group participated in the parade to encourage the young to pursue a STEM career.

“We said, yeah, let’s do it. Let’s get our name out there,” said Trevino. “Let’s see some familiar faces, hopefully inspire some kids, give them some candy, give them a smile on their face and say, maybe I just want to be just like them.”

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scientists and emergency managers say those living below the world’s largest active volcano...
World’s largest active volcano signals it may erupt
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name.
Man who found body of boy in suitcase finds comfort in learning his name
Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say
Lloyd Clifford Love, 35, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Man killed employer over incorrect middle initial on his paycheck, report says
Officials in Hawaii say two visitors from California died in a drowning near Maui on Thursday.
Man, woman drown off Maui coast while visiting Hawaii: ‘The waves were so big’

Latest News

Quarterback Karst Hunter Lines up against the CSU Pueblo Defense
Mavs football loses homecoming matchup against CSU Pueblo
E Road in Grand Junction.
Increased traffic enforcement
(Source: stock image/Pexels)
Varsity football scores for Oct. 27-29
Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village, Thursday, Dec. 30,...
Official: 2021 Colorado wildfire losses surpass $2 billion