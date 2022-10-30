Colorado Mesa University parade

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Mesa University Homecoming is the time of the year when students, alumni, families, and the community come together to display their school spirit with a parade and football game.

Music and floats filled the streets of Downtown Grand Junction to celebrate the unity of the alumni and students before the big game.

Over 50 student floats community and a whole lot of school spirit. The floats took over Main Street. That showcased sports teams, clubs, organizations, and much more.

“So we came out here to represent our proud veterans,” said Nicholas Williams with the Student Veterans Association.

Williams says the group represents over 400 veterans on campus. “We try to do a couple of socials every month. We just get together with all the veterans and do different projects.”

Another CMU student, Vicente Trevino, with the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, says the group participated in the parade to encourage the young to pursue a STEM career.

“We said, yeah, let’s do it. Let’s get our name out there,” said Trevino. “Let’s see some familiar faces, hopefully inspire some kids, give them some candy, give them a smile on their face and say, maybe I just want to be just like them.”

