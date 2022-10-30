Saturday morning crash sends one to hospital

By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Oct. 30, 2022
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two vehicles collided sending one person to the hospital.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to an accident that occurred at approximately 7 a.m. at the intersection of 4th St. and Ute Ave.

One person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Grand Junction Police Department is still investigating and further details have yet to be released.

