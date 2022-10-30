Sunshine to return as conditions remain dry

By Christopher Guevara
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 7:47 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - While temperatures and conditions have stayed around the same as yesterday, the only difference was our sky cover. Across most of the Western Slope, overcast to partly sunny skies has been the story. As a result, temperatures remained in the lower 50s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Highs in both locations stayed at 51.

Tonight, cloud cover will continue but slowly diminish towards the early morning hours. Sky conditions will transition from overcast to partly cloudy skies for Grand Junction and Montrose. Temperatures will sit a few degrees warmer but continue below the freezing point. Low temperatures in Grand Junction will reach the lower 30s and mid-20s for Montrose.

Tomorrow, we will start our morning hours under partly cloudy skies, but towards the afternoon hours, sunshine will begin to return. Temperatures will rise into the mid-50s in Grand Junction but remain in the lower 50s for Montrose.

Temperatures will continue to rise into the upper 50s to lower 60s next Tuesday for Grand Junction and Montrose. On Tuesday, cloud cover will slowly build into the Western Slope ahead of our next weather maker. It will continue into Wednesday when there is a chance that some of our valleys will get some light scattered showers towards the evening hours.

Thursday, our next rain and snowmaker will arrive across the Western Slope. The set-up will be similar to our most recent one on Wednesday and Thursday, where more of the higher elevations will receive snowfall, and valleys, scattered showers to light snowfall. Accumulating snowfall totals is too early to tell, and with this next weather maker being far out in advance, there will likely be changes along the way.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

