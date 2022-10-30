Threats made to Grand Junction High School students

FILE - The Facebook logo is seen on a cell phone.
FILE - The Facebook logo is seen on a cell phone.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:41 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday, Oct. 29., 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department was alerted of threats being made to Grand Junction High School Students on social media.

GJPD began investigating the threats, leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Jacob Casteel.

Casteel was transported to the Mesa County Detention Facility for charges including Inciting Destruction of Life or Property, Felony Menacing, and Attempted First Degree Assault.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scientists and emergency managers say those living below the world’s largest active volcano...
World’s largest active volcano signals it may erupt
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name.
Man who found body of boy in suitcase finds comfort in learning his name
Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say
Lloyd Clifford Love, 35, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Man killed employer over incorrect middle initial on his paycheck, report says
Officials in Hawaii say two visitors from California died in a drowning near Maui on Thursday.
Man, woman drown off Maui coast while visiting Hawaii: ‘The waves were so big’

Latest News

Two semis swiped each other while traveling eastbound on Interstate 70.
Two semis sideswipe Saturday morning
7 am crash
7 am crash
2 semi crash
2 semi crash
CMU Homecoming
Colorado Mesa University parade