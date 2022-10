GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, two semi trucks swiped each other while travelling eastbound on I-70.

One truck veered off the right shoulder, colliding with a tree.

At least one person was sent to the hospital with a complaint of pain.

The Grand Junction Police Department is still investigating.

