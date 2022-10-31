Howl-O-Ween 5k and 1 Mile Fun Run and Dog Walk collects proceeds for local animal shelter

Howl-o-ween 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run and Dog Walk
Howl-o-ween 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run and Dog Walk((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:51 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - For the Halloween season, dogs and their owners ran a 5k to gather funds for the Roice-Hurst Humane Society, which still feels the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We thought it would be a lot of fun to get people out with their pets,” said Anna Stout, CEO of the animal shelter.

Dogs and their owners donned Halloween costumes for the Howl-O-Ween 5k and 1k Fun Run and Dog Walk put on by the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission and the Roice-Hurst. There was a dog in a tutu, a Broncos jersey, and several other costumes to support the animal shelter.

“So what this does is it helps us continue to provide that individualized, you know, personal care for each animal,” said Stout.

The shelter is still working on its recovery from the pandemic. Stout says the shelter isn’t at pre-pandemic donation levels. “We’re seeing this corresponding decrease in donations as the economy is tighter and tighter for folks. They have less money to donate to causes like this and a corresponding increase in demand for services.” Like surrender services, pet pantry, or short-term crisis boarding.

