No tricks, all treats for our Halloween forecast

Zack Webster's KKCO First Alert Weather - 10/31
By Zack Webster
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:14 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Halloween kicks off the new work week, and we’re looking at a treat of a forecast for the day ahead. The clear and quiet conditions through the weekend continues into our Monday, and we’re starting the day with sunny skies, temperatures in the teens and 20s in the higher elevations, and the 20s and 30s in the valleys. We’ll continue to see sunny skies through the rest of the day today with high temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to the upper 50s. Have a jacket and/or long pants handy for trick-or-treating later this evening. Temperatures will cool pretty quickly as the sun sets under these clear skies. We’ll fall back into the upper 20s and lower to middle 30s overnight tonight as a little bit of cloud cover starts to move in.

Clouds will continue to gradually increase on Tuesday and Wednesday, but temperatures will continue to turn a little bit warmer. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies will settle into the region on Tuesday, then we’ll see mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with highs both days in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The first few showers of our next incoming storm system could move into the far western portions of the region by Wednesday afternoon, but Wednesday should be a dry day for just about all of us.

Rain and snow showers will begin to increase in coverage across the Western Slope late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, with primarily rain falling in the valleys and snow falling across the higher elevations. Some colder air moves in through the day on Thursday and will transition some of that rain over to snow, but still many of our lower elevations should just see a cold rain for now. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 40s and lower to middle 50s, but those highs will likely happen well before noon. Thursday will likely be one of those weird backwards days where temperatures fall as the day continues on. Any additional rain and snow showers that are still holding strong into Thursday night will likely transition completely over to snow into early Friday morning, and the greatest snow chances would favor the southeastern half of the Western Slope. Rain and snow showers should come to an end from northwest to southeast across the region through the day on Friday.

We’ll dry out once again across the region headed into the weekend, but we could continue to see partly to mostly cloudy skies remain in place as well as highs only in the middle to upper 40s and lower to middle 50s.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scientists and emergency managers say those living below the world’s largest active volcano...
World’s largest active volcano signals it may erupt
Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name.
Man who found body of boy in suitcase finds comfort in learning his name
Lloyd Clifford Love, 35, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Man killed employer over incorrect middle initial on his paycheck, report says
Two semis swiped each other while traveling eastbound on Interstate 70.
Two semi trucks swipe Saturday morning

Latest News

Zack Webster
Zack Webster's KKCO First Alert Weather - 10/31
KKCO Daybreak Weather Forecast October 24, 2022
Sunshine to stay as temperatures continue to rise
KKCO Daybreak Weather Forecast October 20, 2022
Sunshine to return as conditions remain dry
KJCT News at 5:30 Weather Forecast October 28, 2022
Temperatures continue to warm throughout the weekend