Sunshine to stay as temperatures continue to rise

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We started the day with scattered cloud cover across the Western Slope before most of it pushed eastward through the afternoon and evening hours. Conditions have remained dry throughout the day, and temperatures have stayed warmer than yesterday. Grand Junction reached a temperature of 57, while Montrose had a high of 54.

Tonight, clear skies will remain, and conditions will stay dry. Temperatures will stay at the freezing point, which is 32, in Grand Junction. For southern locations, like Delta and Montrose, temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 20s.

We will continue this dry conditions and sunshine trend across the Western Slope for the next few days, and temperatures will continue to rise. By Tuesday, many locations will peak over the next seven days, with temperatures staying in the lower 60s. Cloud cover will slowly return on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of our next weather maker.

By Wednesday evening, our higher elevations have a chance of receiving a light scattered snow shower. Most of our next rain and snowmaker will push into the Western Slope by Wednesday night into Thursday. It will be similar to the recent rain/ snowmaker that moved into the state. Our valleys will have the best chance of receiving scattered showers to a light snowfall, while our mountains and areas in the high country will receive primarily snowfall.

Accumulation is still a little early, to be exact but current models are showing around 2-4 inches in the high country and 1-2 for our valleys. The higher elevations could have a better chance of more snowfall accumulation than what models predict. Friday, this weather maker will continue to impact the Western Slope for the morning hours and start to push eastward out of the area towards the afternoon hours.

Temperatures on Wednesday and throughout the remainder of the work week will start to ease back into the 40-degree range for many locations across the Western Slope. Friday, temperatures will remain in the lower 40s for Grand Junction and Montrose before sunshine returns by the start of the weekend and temperatures warm back into the lower 50s.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

