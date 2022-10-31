Western Slope High School Football Playoff Matchups

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) has released the playoff brackets for several of the Classes across the state, and a handful of Western Slope teams will be in the tournaments.

Class 4A

#9 Fruita Monument Wildcats (7-3) vs #24 Grand Junction Central Warriors (3-7)

These two teams will start their post season the same way they started the regular season. The two met at Stocker Stadium with Fruita winning that matchup 14-7.

This Central Warriors team has had success in the regular season against other teams from the Western Slope, defeating Grand Junction High School 20-15 and took down Palisade the following week, winning 25-13. However, the Warriors lost five of their next six games from there but were able to post an impressive 55-6 win over Greeley Central.

The Fruita Monument Wildcats have won big all year averaging over 28 points per game. They have lost three games this season, two against league opponents. However, all of their losses have been close, losing all three by seven points or less.

#5 Montrose Red Hawks (8-2) vs #12 Golden Demons (7-3) /#21 Rampart Rams (4-6)

Things looked rough for the Red Hawks at the start of their season, losing their first two games. The first loss came at the hands of the Number One seed, Palmer Ridge Bears, and the other was to the Fruita Monument Wildcats, losing 30-14.

Since then, the Red Hawks have been on fire, winning the remaining eight games on their season.

The Red Hawks earned themselves a first-round bye in the playoffs and will be taking on the Winner of Golden vs Rampart.

Class 2A

#1 Delta Panthers (9-0) vs #16 Berthoud Spartans (6-3)

The undefeated Delta Panthers have dominated on both sides of the ball all season, averaging just under 30 points per game on offense, while having five official shutouts on defense. Technically they have six on their record but that came via a forfeited game by Eagle Valley. They will take on a Berthoud team that scored 48 points in their last game against Steamboat Springs.

#14 Rifle Bears (5-4) vs #3 Florence Huskies (8-1)

The Bears come into the playoffs with a 5-4 record, but three wins over league opponents. They ended their season with two dominant wins over nearby opponents. A 48-0 win over Grand Valley, and a 40-7 win over Coal Ridge. They’ll be taking on a very good Huskies team, that lost their first game of the season to Limon, but have rattled off eight straight wins since, and went undefeated against league opponents.

Class 1A

#10 Gunnison Cowboys (6-3) vs #7 Centauri Falcons (7-2)

The Gunnison Cowboys overcame some early season struggles going 1-2 out of the gates, and found form, winning five in a row, before losing their final game to North Fork at 13-21. They’ll be taking on a Centauri team that was undefeated against league opponents and has shutouts in four of their games.

The dates and times for these matchups have not been released by CHSAA at this time. The Class 3A bracket has also not been released at this time. This article will be updated as more information becomes available. The tournament brackets can be found here.

