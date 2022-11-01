Clouds increasing, but we stay dry and warm

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We started the work week off with plenty of sunshine across the Western Slope, now we’ll start to see some changes moving in over the next few days. Most places around the region also started their morning off with mostly clear to clear skies, but clouds are continuing to move into the region from central and eastern Utah through the rest of the morning and into the afternoon. Most of the clouds should be fairly thin and well up into the atmosphere, which should still allow enough sunshine through to warm us into the middle and upper 50s to the lower 60s. Clouds will continue to linger around through the evening and most of the overnight hours, but we could see some clearing late tonight and into early Wednesday morning. The clouds will keep overnight lows a bit warmer--only falling into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

We’ll start our Wednesday off once again with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, then we’ll once again see clouds on the increase through the morning and into the early portions of the afternoon. Unlike what we’ll see today, there will be rain and snow showers associated with the second round of increasing clouds. Isolated valley rain and mountain snow showers are possible over the southwestern and west-central portions of the Western Slope later Wednesday afternoon, then rain and snow showers become increasingly more widespread through the evening and into the overnight hours. Until the rain and snow showers arrive, Wednesday will be another dry and seasonable day with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Widespread valley rain and valley snow showers will continue to fall across the Western Slope through the day on Thursday, and continue through the evening and into the overnight hours as well. Thursday will likely be a day where high temperatures almost certainly happen before noon as colder air spills into the region by the afternoon. We’ll continue to see that colder air move in Thursday night and into early Friday morning, transitioning most of the rain over to snow across the region. Snow showers will then gradually come to an end from northwest to southeast through the rest of the day. We’ll continue to dry out into the weekend, but partly to mostly cloudy skies continue to linger around with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Highest snowfall totals will once again be in the higher elevations of the Western Slope, but this time the San Juan Mountains are more favored for heavier snow than the Continental Divide, the Grand Mesa, and the High Country. Several places along the San Juans could see a foot or more of snow, while the Grand Mesa, Continental Divide, and High Country will largely see between as little as 4 inches to as many as 9 inches, with some isolated pockets of snow nearing a foot. Elsewhere in the lower elevations, 1 to 4 inches of snow is a pretty good idea, with some places in the valleys seeing a trace to potentially no snow accumulation. A Winter Storm Watch for the southwest and eastern San Juan Mountains will be in effect from 6 PM Wednesday until 9 AM Friday.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

