Denver street corner shooting kills 1, wounds 4; no arrests

Police Lights
Police Lights(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:47 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) — Three suspects in a vehicle opened fire on a small group of people standing on a busy street corner in east Denver on Tuesday, killing one person and wounding four others before fleeing the scene, police said.

There were no immediate arrests, and police were trying to determine a possible motive.

One man was declared dead at the scene, and two men and two women were taken to area hospitals, police Cmdr. Matt Clark told reporters. Three of those hospitalized were in critical condition and the other was listed in stable condition, Clark said.

Their identities weren’t immediately released.

The shooting, reported by police at 2:20 p.m., occurred at the corner of Colfax Avenue, a busy east-west thoroughfare, and Verbena Street in eastern Denver.

Clark said three suspects in a vehicle stopped at the intersection, emerged from their vehicle and opened fire with handguns before fleeing east on Colfax.

The suspects abandoned their vehicle at a nearby intersection, got into a black SUV and fled in an unknown direction, Clark said. Area law enforcement agencies were notified, and police asked any witnesses to come forward with any information about the suspects or the incident.

It wasn’t known if the suspects had any connection to the victims, Clark said.

Police closed off several streets, including a section of Colfax, as homicide investigators worked the scene.

