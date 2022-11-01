J&J to buy cardiovascular technology Abiomed in $16.6 billion deal

Johnson & Johnson, the health care giant, said Tuesday that it will pay $380 for each Biomed...
Johnson & Johnson, the health care giant, said Tuesday that it will pay $380 for each Biomed share and also provide another $35 per share in cash if some commercial and clinical milestones are met.(Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:57 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Johnson & Johnson will spend $16.6 billion to buy cardiovascular technology company Abiomed to strengthen its medical device division.

The health care giant said Tuesday that it will pay $380 for each Biomed share and also provide another $35 per share in cash if some commercial and clinical milestones are met.

Abiomed develops technology that treats coronary artery disease and heart failure.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scientists and emergency managers say those living below the world’s largest active volcano...
World’s largest active volcano signals it may erupt
Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name.
Man who found body of boy in suitcase finds comfort in learning his name
Two semis swiped each other while traveling eastbound on Interstate 70.
Two semi trucks swipe Saturday morning
Lloyd Clifford Love, 35, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Man killed employer over incorrect middle initial on his paycheck, report says

Latest News

From left, TakeOff, Quavo and Offset of the band Migos perform during the 2021 Global Citizen...
2 rappers at site of fatal Houston shooting
RSV pediatric hospitalizations are on the rise across the country.
Strong RSV vaccine data lifts hopes after years of futility
As many as 14 people were injured in a drive-by shooting, including three children, in the...
14 hurt, including 3 children, in Chicago Halloween shooting
Several people were hurt and three were killed in a drive-by shooting in Chicago.
14 hurt, including 3 children, in Chicago Halloween shooting