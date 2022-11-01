Rain and snow on track to arrive Wednesday night

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A storm system is on track to bring valley rain and mountain snow to Western Colorado from Wednesday night through Friday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight Wednesday night until 6 AM Friday for the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Colorado National Monument, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Bookcliffs, the Flat Tops, the northern San Juan Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Sawatch Mountains, and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Snow accumulation of 6-12 inches is expected, especially above 8,000 feet. The heavy blowing snow with 40 mph winds can reduce visibility, making travel difficult through the mountains.

Rain & Snow Timing

The valley rain and mountain snow will begin increasing across Colorado’s Western Slope on Wednesday night, especially after about 9 PM. It will fall throughout Thursday, then the valley rain will change to snow Thursday night and fall through Friday morning. The snow will begin breaking up, and it will end for many areas by sunrise Friday morning. Any lingering snow will fade to an end by midday.

Snow Amounts

Snow accumulation of 6-12 inches is likely in the mountains. Locally higher amounts are possible. Snow amounts can be as high as 1-3 inches down lower from Grand Junction down Highway 50 to Delta and Montrose and even around Nucla. Locally higher or lower variation is possible in the snowfall amounts. More snow will melt that accumulate, but more accumulation is possible than with the last two storm systems.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly cloudy with slow cooling through the 50s through 9 PM. Sunset is at 6:15 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 42 degrees around Grand Junction, 38 degrees around Montrose, 36 degrees around Delta, and 34 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and windy. Gusts as high as 20-30 mph are possible. High temperatures will be near 63 degrees around Grand Junction, 61 degrees around Montrose, 62 degrees around Delta, and 59 degrees around Cortez. Rain will begin increasing after about 9-10 PM.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.