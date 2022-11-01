Saint Mary’s nurse jailed on sex assault charges

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A former intensive care unit nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault while working at the hospital.

According to St. Mary’s, 61-year old intensive care unit nurse Chris Lambros was fired after being arrested by Grand Junction police officers on suspicion of sexual assault while working with patients unable to consent.

Insider sources tell us another hospital employee found Lambros photographing a patient’s genitalia while at work and reported it to supervisors.

Sources tell us St. Mary’s staff was notified during a morning meeting that Lambros had been arrested. St. Mary’s issued a statement, which is unedited below:

Chris Lambros, a former nurse at St. Mary’s Medical Center, was terminated from employment on October 25, 2022, immediately following his arrest by the Grand Junction Police Department, under suspicion of sexual assault while delivering care at our hospital. The safety of our patients is our highest priority, and we take matters such as this very seriously. We have zero tolerance for inappropriate behavior. Immediately following the reported concern, the hospital took swift action by placing Chris Lambros on administrative leave, removing his access to the hospital and patients, and reported the matter to local law enforcement. “What this former nurse is accused of is reprehensible and goes against everything we believe and value at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Patients put their trust in us and should feel safe in our care. We are working closely with law enforcement to protect our patients from those who intend to cause harm. We are doing everything possible to ensure our patients continue to feel safe and respected while receiving care at St. Mary’s Medical Center,” said Bryan Johnson, President of St. Mary’s Medical Center. St. Mary’s has continued to fully cooperate with the Grand Junction Police Department in its investigation. At this time, we cannot offer further details about this matter as there is a pending criminal investigation, and we are respectful of patient privacy. All further questions about the investigation should be directed to the Grand Junction Police Department.

Lambros appears on the Mesa County jail roster. He is being held on $250,000 cash bond on three charges of sexual assault on a victim unable to consent. Police say officers contacted Lambros on a traffic stop near 27 ¼ Road and H Road. Lambros was taken into custody on an arrest warrant for Sex Assault. All the court files on this case remain sealed.

Lambros’ nursing license is still active through Colorado state sources.

