Trick-or-Treat Street

TRICK OR TREAT STREET
TRICK OR TREAT STREET((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:37 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Halloween festivities happened around the Grand Valley Monday evening. The Palisade Trick-or-Treat Street event brought families to Downtown Palisade for some trick-or-treating fun. Instead of going door to door, kids went from business to business.

“This is our third year at trick-or-treat street,” said Lauren Galvin.

Businesses decorated their storefronts and handed out candy. Lauren says the Halloween event allows the community to see the creativity of the children and adults and provides one common area for all to trick-or-treat safely.

“It’s just a fun family event. Lots of kids and a safe place to come trick or treating and just a good time and good. Good place for the town and families to just gather and have a lot of fun,” said Galvin.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scientists and emergency managers say those living below the world’s largest active volcano...
World’s largest active volcano signals it may erupt
Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name.
Man who found body of boy in suitcase finds comfort in learning his name
Two semis swiped each other while traveling eastbound on Interstate 70.
Two semi trucks swipe Saturday morning
Lloyd Clifford Love, 35, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Man killed employer over incorrect middle initial on his paycheck, report says

Latest News

Grand Junction crews have begun decorating trees with Christmas lights for the holiday season.
Grand Junction has begun to “deck the halls”
Hugh McKean, former Colorado House Minority Leader.
Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean dies at 55
CHSAA
Western Slope High School Football Playoff Matchups
Howl-o-ween 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run and Dog Walk
Howl-O-Ween 5k and 1 Mile Fun Run and Dog Walk collects proceeds for local animal shelter