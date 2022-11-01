U.S. House Reps spend tens of thousands on travel

By Cyndy Koures
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:54 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re working for you to see how your U.S. congressional members spend your tax money earmarked to run their offices.

It ranges anywhere from a low of $1.4 million to a high of $1.6 million per year, per U.S. House member.

So we started with breaking down travel totals for three U.S. House members and tossed in a fourth from Montana as a comparison.

Let’s start with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) from Colorado’s 3rd District.

Federal records found by following this link show she reported spending $79,724 on travel from January to December 2021. Fifth District Rep. Doug Lamborn (R) recorded spending $83,962 for the same time period. Second District Rep. Joe Neuguse (D) tallied $31,786. We tossed in Montana’s lone representative Matt Rosendale (R) as a comparison for longer travel routes to DC.  His office totaled $123,239 in travel money.

For the first quarter of 2022, Boebert reported $17,025.92, Lamborn reported $12,495 and Neuguse reported $5,059.

Rosendale spent almost $23,000.

But you can see more than just those totals.  Follow the same link for detailed expenditures by employee and vendor.

