Chick-fil-A operator switches to 3-day work weeks to attract employees

A Miami Chick-fil-A operator's recipe for attracting employees was his idea to switch his...
A Miami Chick-fil-A operator's recipe for attracting employees was his idea to switch his employees to a three-day, 14-hour work week.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:03 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (CNN) - The labor shortage has a lot of businesses struggling to find employees, but a Miami Chick-fil-A owner-operator said he may have discovered the secret sauce for staffing.

Justin Lindsey’s recipe for attracting employees was his idea to switch his employees to a three-day, 14-hour work week.

Not too long ago, business was booming for Lindsey, but his employees were getting burned out. He said some of them were working 70 hours a week.

So earlier this year, he overhauled the weekly schedules. He divided his staff of 38 into two groups and alternated weekly schedules into three-day blocks of 13- to 14-hour shifts.

Since making the change, Lindsey said he has been deluged with applications and is also seeing 100% retention at the management level.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scientists and emergency managers say those living below the world’s largest active volcano...
World’s largest active volcano signals it may erupt
Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name.
Man who found body of boy in suitcase finds comfort in learning his name
Two semis swiped each other while traveling eastbound on Interstate 70.
Two semi trucks swipe Saturday morning
Lloyd Clifford Love, 35, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Man killed employer over incorrect middle initial on his paycheck, report says

Latest News

Sites prepare for potential threats as midterms loom closer.
EXPLAINER: Why The Associated Press calls US elections
A CVS Pharmacy is shown in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Monday May 3, 2021. On Wednesday, Nov. 2,...
CVS Health agrees to $5B settlement of opioid lawsuits
KKCO 11 News at Noon - VOD - clipped version
KKCO 11 News at Noon - VOD - clipped version
Starbucks unveils its holiday cups.
Starbucks unveils holiday cups and a new sweet treat
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet Gretchen'
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Gretchen’