Clouds increase this afternoon, rain and snow on the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Clouds that moved into the region yesterday cleared out early this morning, and we’re once again starting the day off with sunny to mostly sunny skies. Winds have already picked up quite a bit, in the 15 to 20 mph range here in Grand Junction through the morning. Winds will continue to pick up ahead of the arrival of our next system, with many places seeing gusts of between 20 and 30 mph, with some higher gusts possible in the higher elevations of 40 to 50 mph. In addition to the winds, clouds will also be on the increase through the rest of the day, then we’ll start to see the first rain and snow showers develop by later this evening. Sunny to mostly sunny skies sticking around through the rest of the morning and into the early portions of the afternoon and temperatures starting off in the lower to middle 50s will push high temperatures into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Valley rain and mountain snow showers will start developing into the evening, then become increasingly more widespread across the Western Slope overnight tonight and into early Thursday morning with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Moisture will continue to increase through the day on Thursday, sending wave after wave of rain and snow showers through the Western Slope. Temperatures will still been warm enough in many of the valleys to keep everything falling as rain, but snow will be coming down--heavily at times--across the higher elevations, particularly the San Juan Mountains. Thursday will be one of those weird backwards days where high temperatures potentially as high as the upper 40s and lower 50s, will likely occur even before sunrise as colder air moves in through the day. Temperatures by Thursday afternoon will most likely be in the upper 30s and lower 40s in the valleys. Rain and snow showers continue into the evening and overnight hours, then as colder air continues to move in by early Friday morning we’ll see just about all of the rain transition over to snow. Scattered snow showers continue across the region through early Friday morning, then start to taper off into the afternoon.

Snowfall totals will likely meet and exceed the 1-foot mark along the San Juan Mountains, while the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Colorado National Monument, the Book Cliffs, the Grand Mesa, and portions the High Country will likely see between 6 and 9 inches of snow with locally higher amounts. Around the lower elevations and into the valleys, 1 to 4 inches of snow are possible, but locally higher and locally lower amounts are also possible. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 6 PM Wednesday until 12 AM Friday for the southwestern San Juan Mountains and the eastern San Juan Mountains above 10,000 feet, where heavy snow and wind gusts of 45 to 60 mph are possible. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 12 AM Thursday until 6 AM Friday for the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Grand and Battlement Mesas, the Flat Tops, Dallas Divide, the Elkhead and Park Mountains, the Gore and Elk Mountain and Central Mountain Valleys, the West Elk and Sawatch Mountains, and the northwest San Juan Mountains, where snow of up to a foot and wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph are possible over 10,000 feet.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies settle into the region as snow winds down into Friday afternoon, with high temperatures only climbing into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue through the weekend and into early next week with highs in the 40s and 50s, and lows in the 20s. The next potential for rain and snow showers moves into the region once again by Tuesday evening.

It’s going to be a busy next few days across the Western Slope, but the First Alert Weather Team will be providing updates both on-air and online as the events continue to evolve.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

