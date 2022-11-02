Kidnapped 6-year-old reunites with mom after more than 2 months, police say

Jorge “Jojo” Morales reunites with his mom Yanet Leal Concepcion at Miami International Airport. (Source: WSVN)
By WSVN staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:19 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WSVN) – A 6-year-old boy is back with his mother in south Florida after being kidnapped by his father and grandmother, police said.

Jorge “Jojo” Morales was flown into Miami International Airport Tuesday night.

He was reported missing in late August.

On Sunday, Jorge was spotted in a Walmart – in Canada.

His mother, Yanet Leal Concepcion, spent the past two months helping the FBI and local authorities with the search.

The father and grandmother have been taken into police custody.

Copyright 2022 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scientists and emergency managers say those living below the world’s largest active volcano...
World’s largest active volcano signals it may erupt
Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name.
Man who found body of boy in suitcase finds comfort in learning his name
Two semis swiped each other while traveling eastbound on Interstate 70.
Two semi trucks swipe Saturday morning
Lloyd Clifford Love, 35, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Man killed employer over incorrect middle initial on his paycheck, report says

Latest News

Two officers were shot in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday. (Source: WABC via CNN)
Suspect in wounding of 2 Newark police officers apprehended
An additional 17 unmarked graves were found in the search for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race...
21 new graves found in search for Tulsa Massacre victims
A CVS Pharmacy is shown in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Monday May 3, 2021. On Wednesday, Nov. 2,...
CVS, Walgreens announce opioid settlements totaling $10 billion
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
With $1.2B Powerball prize up for grabs, why you may not want to take cash
FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL...
Dan and Tanya Snyder hire firm to explore sale of Washington Commanders