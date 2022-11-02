Mesa County Libraries close for Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Holidays

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - All Mesa County Library locations will be closed for a few upcoming holidays.

Mesa County Libraries will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 for Veterans Day and on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 for Thanksgiving. Libraries will also close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Patrons can visit the Mesa County Libraries website at anytime to place holds, renew materials, and use eResources such as Libby/OverDrive Digital Library, Mango Languages, Hoopla, and Kanopy.

A complete list of library locations and hours can be found here.

