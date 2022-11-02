Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Gretchen’

By Hannah Hickman
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:14 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Gretchen!

Gretchen is a three-year-old Pitbull who was found as a stray. While Gretchen is short in stature she makes up a whopping sixty pounds of muscle. She is fairly l laid back but loves to explore and has the energy to keep up with anyone.

Gretchen loves people and isn’t afraid to come and say hello, she does good around other dogs as well.

If you’re interested in adopting Gretchen, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

