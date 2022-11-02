Valley rain, mountain snow mean slippery, slow Thursday travel

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight until 6 AM Friday above 8,000 feet for the Grand Mesa, Colorado National Monument, the Flat Tops, the Bookcliffs, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the northern San Juan Mountains, Battlement Mesa, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Sawatch Mountains, and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Snow accumulation of 6-12 inches is likely in these areas. The snow will be blown around by winds gusting to 40-55 mph, limiting visibility and making conditions difficult for travel. This includes Mesa, Glade Park, Aspen, Vail, Crested Butte, Telluride, Ouray, and Minturn.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the southern San Juans above 8,000 feet from 6 PM tonight until midnight Thursday night. This is where the biggest snowfall is likely. Snow accumulation of 12-20 feet is expected. Winds will gust to 45-60 mph, significantly reducing visibility and making conditions dangerous for travel. This includes areas around Silverton.

Timing The Rain & Snow

Valley rain and mountain snow will begin increasing tonight after 9 PM. Some occasional showers are possible earlier. The rain and snow will fall throughout Thursday, but occasional breaks are possible. Both the morning drive and evening drive on Thursday are likely to be slippery and slow at times. The valley rain will likely turn to snow between 6 PM and 9 PM.

How Much Snow?

Snowfall accumulation of 1-3 inches is likely along Highway 50 from Grand Junction to Delta to Montrose. Some local variation either higher or lower than that range is possible. Some snow may melt, but we’re more likely to have some accumulation with this storm system than we’ve seen with the past two storm systems that brought us snow. Still, it’s possible that while 1-3 inches of snow may fall, not all of that will be on the ground come Friday morning. Higher elevations nearby, including the Grand Mesa, Colorado National Monument, the Bookcliffs, Uncompahgre Plateau, and the northern San Juans can get as much as 6-12 inches of snow accumulation.

When Does It End?

The snow will end from west to east between 6 AM and noon Friday. Clouds will be harder to break, and a strong surge of colder air will hold temperatures back in the 30s on Friday afternoon then send us tumbling to the teens and low 20s by Saturday morning. Clouds will hold tight through most of Saturday, likely not breaking until late Saturday afternoon or Saturday night at the earliest.

Overview of Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly cloudy and gusty. Sunset is at 6:13 PM. We’ll cool slowly through the mid-50s through 9 PM. The rest of tonight will be cloudy with rain becoming likely along Highway 50 and snow increasing over the mountains. The low temperatures will be 47 degrees around Grand Junction, 45 degrees around Montrose, 47 in Delta, and 45 in Cortez. Those low temperatures will also be the warmest of the day for Thursday, and the day will gradually turn colder. Thursday will be cloudy and cold with valley rain and mountain snow likely. The high temperatures will happen before sunrise, and the day will cool through the 40s and into the 30s by the afternoon. Valley rain will likely turn to snow after dark.

