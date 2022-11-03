Body found in remote area of Montrose County likely missing hunter

Body found in remote area of Montrose County likely missing hunter
By KKCO Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:29 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - Search and rescue crews found a body on Tuesday believed to be a missing Grand Junction man who was hunting in Montrose County.

According to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, the body, first spotted on Tuesday, was able to be recovered Wednesday morning in a remote and rugged area adjacent to the Black Canyon.

Dozens of searchers had been looking for Calvin Prochnow of Grand Junction since Sunday afternoon, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. The coroner will be responsible for officially identifying the body that was recovered on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said crews searching by air spotted the body in the Red Canyon area, which is near Black Canyon, and Wednesday morning flew in by helicopter and hiked through steep terrain to reach it.

The sheriff’s office doesn’t suspect foul play in their investigation so far.

