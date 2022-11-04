Election security in Mesa County

Mesa County Elections Office
Mesa County Elections Office((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:37 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As election day approaches, voters are making their way to the polls and dropping off their ballots. Still, many voters are concerned about the security of the elections office and if their vote will be counted. Investigators are checking reported security breaches in Georgia, Michigan, and Colorado.

Brandi Bantz has heard it all. “There’s a lot of laws and rules that are in place that we have to follow to ensure that things are done properly and securely.”

Here’s how Mesa County is handling election security. “We do everything in a bipartisan team,” said Brandi Bantz, director of elections. “That way, there’s no question about our processes and procedures; we always have two different affiliations, watching everything that we do and verifying all the processes that we do.”

Bantz tells us about 24-hour surveillance at the elections office and ballot boxes, keycard access, and something new this midterm election--a buddy system. “It’s just added security, added peace of mind for the citizens to know that there’s not ever just one person back in the secure areas. It’s always being monitored, and each person is being supervised,” said Bantz.

The county reports just under 34,000 returned ballots, but some voters tell us they didn’t get one. If you’re one of them, you can get your replacement at the elections office. Just make sure you’re there before polls close Tuesday at seven.

This election will have nine voter polling centers.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scientists and emergency managers say those living below the world’s largest active volcano...
World’s largest active volcano signals it may erupt
Christopher Peter Lambros, a 61-year-old ICU nurse, has been arrested.
Affidavit released, St. Mary’s nurse charged with photographing sexual assault to multiple patients
Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name.
Man who found body of boy in suitcase finds comfort in learning his name
Two semis swiped each other while traveling eastbound on Interstate 70.
Two semi trucks swipe Saturday morning

Latest News

Tommy Brown in Shinesty's latest campaign.
Shinesty Signs Groundbreaking NIL Deal, Mints College Football's First Professional Underwear Model
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Russell Okung blocks as Denver Broncos outside linebacker...
AP source: Dolphins, Bradley Chubb agree on 5-year extension
Students at the Dual Immersion Academy celebrated Día de Muertos.
Students at the Dual Immersion Academy celebrated Día de Muertos.
Grand Junction resident had their first chance to tell the City Council what they thought of...
Grand Junction resident had their first chance to tell the City Council what they thought of the pro