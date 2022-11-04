Shinesty Signs Groundbreaking NIL Deal, Mints College Football's First Professional Underwear Model

Tommy Brown in Shinesty's latest campaign.
Tommy Brown in Shinesty's latest campaign.(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:06 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Irreverent clothing brand Shinesty announced that they’ve signed an NIL deal with University of Colorado Boulder’s offensive lineman, Tommy Brown. This makes Brown the first professional underwear supermodel in college football history. Yes, that’s a bold statement, but you’ll see why.

At 6′7″ & 330 lbs, the recent Alabama transfer and national champion, Brown, is roughly 230 lbs bigger than most supermodels. Most people couldn’t fathom a right tackle becoming a supermodel. But Brown isn’t your average model. And Shinesty isn’t your average underwear company.

“When you have a body this good, you deserve to be paid,” Brown said. “As a college football player, I’m already used to millions of people seeing me in pants that leave nothing to the imagination. Might as well make some money while I’m at it.”

Brown said partnering with Shinesty is really a dream come true. “Well, it wasn’t really MY dream, but I’m sure someone dreamt of modeling underwear for a company, and now their dream has come true for me.”

Shinesty signed Brown for an undisclosed amount of cash and called it “a big heapin’ pile,” but provided no further details.

“Why pick an offensive lineman instead of a flashier position like a QB or wide receiver?” said Shinesty’s Creative Director Ben Lauderdale. “Simple. On the field, Tommy protects the quarterback from sacks. Off the field, Tommy protects his own sack with Shinesty’s Ball Hammock® Pouch Underwear.”

Shinesty is home to Ball Hammock Pouch® Underwear, men’s underwear that feature a proprietary supportive pouch to keep his balls safe and comfortable. They have sizing going up to 5XL.

Tommy will appear in Shinesty’s new high fashion campaign recreating some of the industry’s most iconic print and video advertisements to date. He described the campaign as a Calvin Klein ad, but with a better-looking dude wearing underwear that’s actually comfortable.

The campaign will be dispersed through digital and social media.

About Shinesty: Founded in 2014 by Chris White and Jens Nicolaysen, Shinesty’s mission is to make the world take itself less seriously. The company is famous for its Ball Hammock® Pouch Underwear, crazy party clothing, and irreverent brand voice. Shinesty employs more than 80 people and was recently named to Inc. 5000′s fastest growing companies of 2022 list.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scientists and emergency managers say those living below the world’s largest active volcano...
World’s largest active volcano signals it may erupt
Christopher Peter Lambros, a 61-year-old ICU nurse, has been arrested.
Affidavit released, St. Mary’s nurse charged with photographing sexual assault to multiple patients
Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name.
Man who found body of boy in suitcase finds comfort in learning his name
Two semis swiped each other while traveling eastbound on Interstate 70.
Two semi trucks swipe Saturday morning

Latest News

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Russell Okung blocks as Denver Broncos outside linebacker...
AP source: Dolphins, Bradley Chubb agree on 5-year extension
CHSAA
Western Slope High School Football Playoff Matchups
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the...
Broncos beat Jaguars 21-17 in London to snap losing streak
Quarterback Karst Hunter Lines up against the CSU Pueblo Defense
Mavs football loses homecoming matchup against CSU Pueblo