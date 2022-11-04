Snow ending, sunshine returning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Valley showers transitioned into snow late yesterday evening, then we continued to see those snow showers overnight last night. Remaining snow showers dissipated through the morning, and we’re seeing plenty of sunshine across the region as of the middle of the morning. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will continue through the rest of the day, helping to melt off a good portion of the snow that fell last night, but that snow will help to act as a refrigerator and keep high temperatures only in the upper 30s. A few isolated snow showers are still possible over some of the higher elevations of the Continental Divide and the High Country into the afternoon, but the rest of us will stay dry. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies continue overnight tonight with lows tumbling down into the middle 20s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue into the weekend with temperatures warming into the 40s on Saturday and the 50s on Sunday. Skies will clear a little more into the start of next week, warming us into the upper 50s and lower 60s with overnight lows in the middle to upper 30s and lower 40s.

Our next round of rain and snow looks to move into the Western Slope late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, then continue through the day on Wednesday and potentially linger around into Thursday as well. Highs by then will fall back into the 40s with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

