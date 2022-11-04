Varsity football scores for Nov. 4-5

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Western Slope varsity football is becoming to wrap to a close, but there are still a few games left.

On Friday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. the Palisade Bulldogs varsity football team will play a home conference game against the Glenwood Springs Demons.

On Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 1 p.m., the games are as follows:

The undefeated Delta Panthers varsity football team will a neutral playoff game against the Berthoud Spartans.

The Fruita Monument Wildcats varsity football team has a neutral playoff game against the Grand Junction Central Warriors.

The Rifle Bears varsity football team will play a neutral playoff game against the Florence Huskies.

The season for the Olathe Pirates and the Grand Junction Tigers has already concluded.

The Montrose Red Hawks will be playing next weekend, their opponent has yet to be determined.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.