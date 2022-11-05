Athlete of the WeeK: Ty Reed

By Garrett Brown
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The undefeated Delta Panthers football team received a big boost just in time for the playoffs. Quarterback Ty Reed returned after missing a chunk of the season to injury.

Reed picked up right where he left off upon returning, leading the Panthers to two wins, where Reed threw for a combined 300 yards, four touchdowns, and only six incompletions in those two games.

The Panther’s offense put up over 40 points in both victories.

“It felt really good, it showed how much work I put in and how much I wanted it. It just paid off in the end.” Reed said

However, Read credited his teammates who filled in in his absence for the team’s stretch of success.

“Landon Clay, at quarterback has done a great job. He’s done what we needed to do, and just filled in a position really, he’s done as best as he could. And that’s all we need.” Reed said.

But when Reed returned under center for the Panthers, his impact was immediately felt, and he said he felt comfortable right away.

“The first passing play when I came back against Bayfield. It was a 50-yard touchdown pass and it showed that I really wasn’t that far behind.” Reed said

Reed and the rest of the Panther squad are looking to make noise in the playoffs. They’re undefeated season currently had them as the one seed in the playoff bracket.

“I feel like as a team that puts a lot of pressure on us to show that we are the one seed for a reason. And then we also can’t take any team lightly.” Reed said.

Reed and the rest of the Delta Panthers will open up the playoffs at home against Berthoud Saturday.

