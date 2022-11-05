Former ICU nurse accused of sexual assault court appearance

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new take on charges filed against a former ICU nurse accused of sexually assaulting vulnerable patients at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Prosecutors told us about a fourth reported victim, and 61-year-old Christopher Lambros’ attorneys pushed hard to get his bond decreased.

Our cameras are not allowed in court. Christopher Lambros appeared in a brown jail uniform and handcuffs. His attorney wants his $250,000 cash bond lowered. Prosecutors wish to have it increased to $1 million.

“You know, the bond has two purposes. One is to protect the community while the case is pending, and the other is to protect against the flight risk in this situation,” said Dan Rubinstein, District Attorney at the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Rubenstein argued Lambros’ age of 61, combined with the severity of the charges, means he could serve life in prison. So he asked one of what he says are four victims to tell the judge why Lambros needs to stay in jail.

Through her tears, she told the judge she was on life support when the alleged attack happened, and her life was devastated. She says Lambros should receive life in prison.

“These cases are extremely difficult,” said Rubinstein. “It’s hard to even fathom how you would feel to learn that while you’re in your most vulnerable situation, somebody preyed upon that vulnerability.”

Investigators say Lambros videotaped and took inappropriate selfies with patients, some of the evidence dating back to March 2016. But right now, the case is focused on four patients, all from 2022.

