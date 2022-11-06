Littleton man charged with Covid fraud

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces Lawrence Phillip Hernandez, 58, of Littleton, was charged by information with wire fraud for taking money, which he received from fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EISL) applications he submitted.

On March 27, 2020, the President of the United States signed into law the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which provided emergency assistance, administered by the United States Small Business Administration (SBA), to small business owners affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The two primary sources of funding for small businesses were the PPP and EIDL program.

According to the information, Hernandez allegedly devised and participated in a scheme to defraud the United States and two lenders as well as fraudulently obtain money and property from March 30, 2020 until March 2021.

Hernandez obtained more than $950,000 in loan and grant proceeds, including more than $636,000 in PPP loans and more than $316,000 from the EIDL program.

The loans and grants he obtained were based on false representations about his businesses’ gross revenues, costs of goods sold, amount of employees, payroll costs, and past spending.

Hernandez also submitted fabricated tax and financial documents in 2019, using a portion of the funds for personal expenses, according to the information.

Hernandez was arraigned on November 4, 2022, before Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.