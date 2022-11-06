Mesa County Libraries hosts Culture Fest

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - “It’s an annual celebration of cultures on the Western Slope that we hold here every year,” said Bob Kretschman, communications manager.

It’s the Culture Festival, where folks get a chance to share a piece of their identity from 14 countries.

“Everything from, you know, Norway, to China to Mexico, Russia, and Ukraine,” said Kretschman.

“I am representing the Russian Federation,” said Svetlana Sinclair. “I want to share with people about my culture, traditions, and food.”

Sinclair put together a table filled with recipes, pottery, and dolls. There was even some dancing. “I think it’s very important for people to know about other countries, about their culture, and meet them personally and then ask some questions.”

“I mean, you can’t help but be interested in their culture because they bring that experience with them, and it’s a great place to develop a greater understanding of other people,” said Kretschman.

The festival not only allows folks to share their culture, but Kretschman says it’s also a way to celebrate their citizenship program, which includes English classes for immigrants. Sinclair knows this; she attended the literacy program to improve her English.

“When I moved here, I knew about 800 words and only 200 words I could use without a problem, and so their literacy program helped me to read, speak and write. So now I can do it. I understand English. I’m so happy, and I’m so thankful for that.”

