Spirit of Christmas Walk returns to downtown Grand Junction

Shops in downtown Grand Junction decorated for Christmas, 2021.
Shops in downtown Grand Junction decorated for Christmas, 2021.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:33 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The annual Spirit of Christmas Walk is returning after taking a break for a few years.

From 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, a celebration will take place featuring entertainers, music students, and Downtown merchants. It will be the year’s largest and most varied collection of entertainers at a single event on the Western Slope.

Attendees will be able to meet Santa Claus and can participate in horse drawn carriage rides.

Over 300 entertainers will perform in downtown Grand Junction, featuring music students, barbershop quartets, choirs, jazz bands, Bluegrass pickers, and more.

The event is free for anyone to attend. Merchants will have treats and hot drinks for sale.

