Temperatures continue a warming trend ahead of our next weather maker

By Christopher Guevara
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 8:25 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It has been another dry day across most of the Western Slope but not across the state. Areas in the high country near Vail and Loveland pass had more snowfall occur around the afternoon hours. Snowfall is still on the table tonight for portions of Garfield county and locations North of I-70, including Steamboat Springs.

Temperatures across the Western Slope have slowly risen, reaching 47 in Grand Junction and Montrose. For tonight, some light cloud cover will stick around Grand Junction and Montrose for the nighttime hours. However, overcast skies will move back into the area into the early morning hours tomorrow. Temperatures tonight will hover in the lower 30s.

Tomorrow, temperatures will rise into the mid-50s for Grand Junction, and we will sit under partly cloudy skies for the morning and afternoon hours. Then skies will open up towards the evening hours when we will start to see more sunshine return. Partly cloudy skies will continue leading into Monday and Tuesday across the Western Slope, with temperatures climbing into the mid-60s for Grand Junction and lower 60s for Montrose.

Where our next rain and snow maker arrives is by next Wednesday night. There have been significant changes from Friday to Saturday with our next weather maker. Previously, we were looking at an all-day event on Thursday. However, most of the rain and snow will push out of the state by the evening hours on Thursday. Areas in the high country and higher elevations around Vail and up to Rocky Mountain National Park will continue throughout the day. With these new changes, snowfall accumulation got adjusted significantly, with areas in the high country looking around 4-6 inches of snowfall with our valleys around 1-2 inches.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

