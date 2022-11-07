Beautiful next couple of days ahead of rain and snow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Conditions have remained dry throughout the entire sitting under mostly cloudy skies for most of the Western Slope. Cloud cover has resulted in temperatures staying in the lower 50s. The reason for temperatures not sitting warmer is that cloud cover prevents most of the sun from heating our surfaces today. It will also result in warmer temperatures tonight compared to last night. In Grand Junction, temperatures will sit in the upper 30s and, for Delta and Montrose, in the mid-30s. Cortez will be chillier than our valleys temperatures sitting in the upper 20s. Cloud cover will continue to be present but getting into the morning hours tomorrow; we will start to transition to partly cloudy skies.

Over the next two days, temperatures will hover around the lower 60s, sitting under partly cloudy skies. There will also be little chance of the Western Slope over the next few days. However, Wednesday rolls around, when our next rain and snowmaker arrives. During Wednesday’s morning and afternoon hours, cloud cover will start to push back into the area, leading to partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Conditions will remain dry during the daytime but at nighttime when the next weather maker arrives.

Most of the Western Slope will start to feel the impact of this next weather maker during this time. In the higher elevations, snowfall will occur, while the valleys will begin with scattered showers. Temperatures during the day will sit in the lower 50s for Grand Junction and Montrose, resulting in rainfall. Getting into the nighttime hours, when temperatures fall into the 30s, is when we will start to see the transition from rain to snowfall. The best chance for the most significant snowfall to occur is during the overnight hours across the Western Slope.

When Thursday comes around, snowfall will continue but will start to taper off for our valleys. By the afternoon hours, most of this weather maker will begin to push its way eastward, leading to some sunshine for the remainder of the day. However, areas in the high country and along the Continental Divide will continue to receive scattered snow showers throughout the day.

For snowfall accumulations, there has been little change from yesterday to today. Models forecast around 4-6 inches for areas in the high country and our valleys, about 1-2 inches. However, it is still a little earlier, and locations in higher elevations and the high country could have the best chance of these snowfall totals increasing.

Conditions will remain predominantly dry with plenty of sunshine when Friday comes around and for the weekend. Temperatures will continue slowly warming up, staying in the 40-degree range for Grand Junction and Montrose.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.