Mesa Co Judge bumps bail for nurse accused of sex assault

Chris Lambros, a 61-year-old ICU nurse, has been arrested.
Chris Lambros, a 61-year-old ICU nurse, has been arrested.(Mesa County Sheriff's Department)
By KKCO Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:42 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Mesa County District Judge increased bond for a former ICU nurse accused of sexually assaulting vulnerable patients to $1 million dollars.

Christopher Lambros, 61, is behind bars.

He faces several counts of videoing or taking photographs of unconscious patients’ genitals.

Lambros’ bond was originally set at $250,000.

His attorneys asked he be released on his own recognizance because of his extensive ties to the community.

But Judge Gretchen Larson disagreed and increased the bail to $1 million cash.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
Christopher Peter Lambros, a 61-year-old ICU nurse, has been arrested.
Affidavit released, St. Mary’s nurse charged with photographing sexual assault to multiple patients
70-year-old elk hunter missing in rural Montrose County
Grand Junction Elk Hunter Missing in Montrose County
Body found in remote area of Montrose County likely missing hunter
Body found in remote area of Montrose County likely missing hunter
Chris Lambros, a 61-year-old ICU nurse, has been arrested.
Update: Saint Mary’s nurse jailed on sex assault charges, license suspended

Latest News

CHSAA
Western Slope Football Playoffs First Round Recap
FILE - Boston Bruins forward Peter McNab celebrates after a goal against the Quebec Nordiques...
McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70
FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa on Oct. 21, 2015. Iowa...
Avian flu’s impact on poultry farms
Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.
Littleton man charged with Covid fraud