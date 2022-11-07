Mesa Co Judge bumps bail for nurse accused of sex assault
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:42 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Mesa County District Judge increased bond for a former ICU nurse accused of sexually assaulting vulnerable patients to $1 million dollars.
Christopher Lambros, 61, is behind bars.
He faces several counts of videoing or taking photographs of unconscious patients’ genitals.
Lambros’ bond was originally set at $250,000.
His attorneys asked he be released on his own recognizance because of his extensive ties to the community.
But Judge Gretchen Larson disagreed and increased the bail to $1 million cash.
