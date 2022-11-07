Sunny, warm, and windy start to the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The start of the new work week feels a lot more like late spring than late fall across much of the Western Slope. We started the day off with clear skies and scattered clouds, primarily in the higher elevations, with temperatures generally in the 30s and 40s. We’ll continue to see sunny to mostly sunny skies for most of the day with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Several places will see high temperatures between 8 and 11 degrees above average--a much different scene than what we saw through the middle of last week. There have been a few breezy spots across the region this morning, and that will continue to ramp up as we head into the afternoon. Sustained winds will generally be between 10 and 15 miles per hour for most of us, but wind gusts at times will be pushing between 25 and 35 miles per hour. Some wind gusts could exceed 40 or 50 miles per hour in the higher elevations. We’ve already seen some of those wind gusts through the overnight hours. Mostly clear skies and some remaining breezy conditions will continue overnight tonight with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Expect a very rinse-and-repeat forecast from today into Tuesday with mostly sunny skies, widespread breezy to windy conditions, and highs in the lower to middle 60s. The first considerable increase in clouds enters the northwestern corner of the region late Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning, then we’ll continue to see clouds on the increase from west to east across the Western Slope into Wednesday afternoon. Mountain snow and valley rain showers arrive by later Wednesday afternoon, and we’ll still see highs in the lower 60s. Rain and snow showers continue into the overnight hours Wednesday night, then colder air will transition rain over to snow across a majority of the region generally before sunrise Thursday morning. Snow showers will taper off for many of us through the morning, then skies will start to clear out into Thursday afternoon. Temperatures turn much cooler compared to the opening half of the week with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Mostly sunny skies return once again on Friday, and we’ll continue to see much of the same into the weekend. Despite sunny skies coming back, northwesterly winds will continue to push cooler air into the region. Highs will continue to linger around in the upper 30s and lower to middle 40s, while lows tumble into the upper teens and lower to middle 20s.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

