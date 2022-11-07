This week starts warm & windy, ends cold

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s a new week, and a new storm system is in our view. This storm system will split the week, so the we’ll be unseasonably warm and windy through Wednesday. We’ll get a quick shot of rain and snow Wednesday night, after which we will turn much colder for the second half of the week and the weekend.

Our Next Weather Maker

An upper level low pressure system spiraling off the coast of Washington will drop southward down the West Coast from Monday to Tuesday before tracking eastward on Wednesday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of Utah’s mountains just west of us for Tuesday night and Wednesday. That will likely be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning or a Winter Weather Advisory, then the alerts will likely be expanded east into Western Colorado for Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Rain & Snow Arrive Wednesday Night

Rain and mountain snow will stay west of us through Tuesday and even during the day Wednesday, but it will gradually track closer to us. Some variation in time is possible as we get closer, but given the forecast data available now, here’s the way this looks for us: Valley rain and mountain snow will begin increasing between 5 PM and 8 PM Wednesday. The rain can change to snow overnight and fall through early Thursday morning. Most of the rain and snow will end between 5 AM and 8 AM. Lingering snow flurries will end around or just after lunchtime on Thursday.

Turning Colder After Rain & Snow

The cold that follows the snow will be the coldest we have experienced so far this season. Our morning lows will be in the high teens and lower 20s with afternoon highs only in the low-to-mid 40s - even beneath sunshine - through the weekend and possibly into next week.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 38 degrees around Grand Junction, 35 degrees around Montrose, 35 degrees around Delta, and 32 degrees around Cortez. Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Winds will blow at 15-25 mph with gusts to 30-35 mph. High temperatures will be near 64 degrees around Grand Junction, 63 degrees around Montrose, 64 degrees around Delta, and 64 degrees around Cortez.

