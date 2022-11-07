Wolf Creek Pass closure postponed due to high wind

SOUTHWEST COLORADO, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the planned closure of Wolf Creek Pass on Highway 160 has been postponed.

The closure was originally planned in order for CDOT to perform helicopter operations and to prepare avalanche mitigation equipment ahead of the winter season. CDOT says the closure has been postponed due to high winds in the area making helicopter flight dangerous,

CDOT originally stated that the closure would be from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m, but did not announce the postponement until after 10 a.m. Tuesday. It stated that it plans to announce new closure dates and times in the future, so motorists planning to travel through the area in the near future should check the COtrip website for up-to-date closure information.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.