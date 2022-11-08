Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Gage’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Gage!

Gage is a four-year-old male Pitbull. His foster affectionately calls him Goober. If you are looking for a well-mannered and smart dog Gage is perfect for you. Gage knows commands such as sit, shake and lay down. He has the ability to learn even more tricks.

While Gage is good with other dogs he can be a bit selective at times. He has been in a house with cats and has had no issues and he loves all types of people. Gage would fit well in a calm, quiet home.

If you are interested in adopting Gage contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

